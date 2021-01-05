Experian plc (EXPN.L) Announces Dividend of $0.15 (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,861.54 ($37.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. Experian plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,774.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,857.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40.

In other Experian plc (EXPN.L) news, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,938 ($38.39) per share, for a total transaction of £79,326 ($103,639.93).

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,780.91 ($36.33).

About Experian plc (EXPN.L)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

