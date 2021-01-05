Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,793.75 ($36.50).

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

EXPN stock traded down GBX 59 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,850 ($37.24). The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. Experian plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,774.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,857.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Experian plc (EXPN.L)’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

In other Experian plc (EXPN.L) news, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,700 shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,938 ($38.39) per share, with a total value of £79,326 ($103,639.93).

Experian plc (EXPN.L) Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

