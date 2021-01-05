Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

EXPO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.67.

EXPO stock opened at $88.22 on Monday. Exponent has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $91.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,621. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

