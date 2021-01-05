F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,982 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after buying an additional 65,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after buying an additional 371,942 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in F.N.B. by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,808 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNB opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

