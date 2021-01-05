F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

