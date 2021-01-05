Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $71.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 720,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 818.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after buying an additional 565,813 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after buying an additional 351,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 180,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,060,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FN traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.35. 8,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $78.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.16.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

