Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $268.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $766.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.21.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $500,171.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 973,560 shares of company stock worth $268,498,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

