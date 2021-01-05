FantasyGold Price Up 6.6% This Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $362,110.37 and approximately $10.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00029953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00125534 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00267326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00521146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272555 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00050660 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

