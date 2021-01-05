FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FFG. Raymond James upped their target price on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised FBL Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE FFG opened at $51.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.28.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.28 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

