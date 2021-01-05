FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of FedNat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.87. FedNat has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $95.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.56 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedNat will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other FedNat news, major shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. acquired 51,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $258,711.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 58,794 shares of company stock valued at $297,739 in the last ninety days. 10.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FedNat by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FedNat by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FedNat by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

