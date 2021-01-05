Fetch.ai Reaches Market Cap of $43.56 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, HitBTC, Bittrex and BiKi. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $43.56 million and $4.74 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00045013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00344765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit, IDEX, Coinall, MXC, Coinsuper, BitMax, HitBTC, BiKi, Dcoin, Hotbit, WazirX, Binance, Korbit, BitAsset, Bittrex, Bitbns and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

