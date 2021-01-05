FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Shares Up 12%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF)’s stock price shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 9,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 10,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBMBF)

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

