Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Stock Price Down 1%

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.70. Approximately 113,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 64,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1,456.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter.

