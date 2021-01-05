Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRRPF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

FRRPF stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.