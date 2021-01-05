Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,619,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $113.07. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

