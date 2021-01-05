Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Makes New $206,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.07. 725,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,942,083. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.

