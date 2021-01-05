Financial Review: Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 25.58% -0.87% -0.41% Scheid Vineyards -24.37% N/A N/A

Alico has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alico and Scheid Vineyards’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $92.51 million 2.48 $23.66 million ($0.24) -127.50 Scheid Vineyards $51.03 million 0.26 -$12.87 million N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Alico shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alico and Scheid Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alico presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Alico’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alico is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Summary

Alico beats Scheid Vineyards on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Water Resources and Other Operations segment is involved in the own and manage of land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. Alico, Inc. owns approximately 111,000 acres of land located in 8 counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

