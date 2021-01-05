Financial Review: Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) & HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HSBC and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 6 8 4 0 1.89 Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

HSBC presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.17%. Given HSBC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HSBC is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HSBC and Cortland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $56.10 billion 1.87 $6.06 billion $3.90 6.60 Cortland Bancorp $33.46 million 2.33 $8.84 million N/A N/A

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

HSBC has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC -4.18% 2.95% 0.20% Cortland Bancorp 26.40% 14.41% 1.32%

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats HSBC on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts. The company also provides commercial loans, such as commercial, financial, real estate construction and development, and commercial real estate loans, as well as small business lending and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. In addition, it offers brokerage services; investment products comprises estate planning, qualified retirement plans, mutual funds, annuities, life insurance, fixed income and equity securities, equity research and recommendations, and asset management services under the Cortland Private Wealth Management brand; night depository, automated teller, and other services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated through 13 full-service offices in Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Cuyahoga in Northeastern Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. Cortland Bancorp was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

