Financial Survey: Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) vs. Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) and Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schmitt Industries has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senseonics and Schmitt Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $21.30 million 10.73 -$115.55 million ($0.67) -1.39 Schmitt Industries $4.19 million 4.83 $3.88 million N/A N/A

Schmitt Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senseonics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Senseonics and Schmitt Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Schmitt Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and Schmitt Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29% Schmitt Industries 59.86% -5.02% -4.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Schmitt Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Schmitt Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schmitt Industries beats Senseonics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance, measurement, and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various application, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display, as well as remote tank monitoring products under the Xact brand name. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

