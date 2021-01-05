FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

FCBBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

FCBBF stock remained flat at $$14.70 during midday trading on Thursday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.