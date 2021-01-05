First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FBNC. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of First Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

First Bancorp stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 513.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.