First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after buying an additional 161,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,991,000 after buying an additional 185,288 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $133.49. 24,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,128. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.01.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

