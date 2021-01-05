First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,643 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.89. 705,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,668,297. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.