First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,017 shares of company stock worth $51,839,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.85. 32,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,391. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.