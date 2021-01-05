First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $4.67 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.54. The company had a trading volume of 64,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,274. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

