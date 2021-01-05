First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $406,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,091. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.70. 17,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,252. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.37.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

