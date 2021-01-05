First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 92 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.34. 23,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,979. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.41.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

