First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.96.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $247.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.45 and a 200 day moving average of $211.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.