First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce $119.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.80 million and the lowest is $118.10 million. First Merchants posted sales of $121.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $478.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.80 million to $486.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $482.70 million, with estimates ranging from $480.30 million to $485.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on FRME shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Merchants by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

FRME traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.39. 9,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,399. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

