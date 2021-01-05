First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.33. 22,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 16,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 922.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 140,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

