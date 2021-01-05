Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE FSR opened at $15.19 on Monday. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

