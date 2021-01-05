FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLIR. William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.
FLIR stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44.
In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.