FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLIR. William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

FLIR stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

