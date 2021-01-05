FLIR Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,205 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,003% compared to the average daily volume of 200 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.51. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 67,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in FLIR Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,983,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in FLIR Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

