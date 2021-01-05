Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.15. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 341,358 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $144.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.65.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

