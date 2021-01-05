Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLDM. ValuEngine lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of FLDM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.17. 1,553,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluidigm news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,657,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth about $24,188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 411,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

