Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) Receives GBX 9,788.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,788.89 ($127.89).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

FLTR opened at £154.80 ($202.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. The company has a market cap of £27.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.49. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 52-week high of £158 ($206.43). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £143.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £126.29.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

