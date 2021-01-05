FlypMe (FYP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,984.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $382,761.69 and approximately $2,984.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00345136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024025 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

