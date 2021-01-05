Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Aegis upped their target price on Foresight Autonomous from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Foresight Autonomous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 124,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.39. Foresight Autonomous has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

