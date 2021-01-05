Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

NASDAQ:FBRX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 81,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,347. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $452.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $238,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $142,460,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 29.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 112.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

