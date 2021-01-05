Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

FRTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

FRTA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 314,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Forterra by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

