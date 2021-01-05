Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.20

Franklin Financial Services Co. (OTCMKTS:FRAF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and traded as low as $26.80. Franklin Financial Services shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 5,090 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 79.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

