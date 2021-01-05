Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) Trading Up 1%

Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.34. 3,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

