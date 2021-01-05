Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report $88.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.80 million to $91.10 million. Freshpet reported sales of $65.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $322.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $325.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $412.12 million, with estimates ranging from $402.70 million to $423.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Freshpet stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.10. 6,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.36. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $147.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.66 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Freshpet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Freshpet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

