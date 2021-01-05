Friedman Industries, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Friedman Industries has raised its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FRD opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,925. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

