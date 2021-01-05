FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $32.95. Approximately 124,960 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at $518,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at $70,000.

