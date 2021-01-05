FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FCEL. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

FCEL opened at $10.61 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

