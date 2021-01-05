Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

FLGT stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $146,775.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,761,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 over the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

