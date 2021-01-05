Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $449,824.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $101,584.38 and $449,824.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00029215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00120480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00213379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00498829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261039 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018101 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

