Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.23

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 64529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.08.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

