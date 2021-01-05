FY2021 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Monster Beverage in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

MNST has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

